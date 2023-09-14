SAP Labs India to double talent base by 2024

September 14, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

SAP Labs India, the Bengaluru-based R&D hub for the German software company has announced it plans to double its AI talent base by 2024 and expand its portfolio with more AI capabilities. The research centre, which is SAP’s largest globally, made the announcement to mark its 25th anniversary.

Sindhu Gangadharan, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of SAP Labs India and Head of SAP User Enablement, spoke about the decision saying, “Generative AI will fundamentally change the way businesses run. In the business world, no one is better positioned than SAP to empower businesses to take advantage of this transformational moment, giving them the solutions to harness AI to improve business outcomes. As one of the largest locations powering the SAP AI unit, SAP Labs India is bullish on Business AI and will double the AI talent base in India by next year.”

Gangadharan added that SAP is ideal for businesses looking to integrate AI into their processes because SAP applications are infused using responsible AI practices.

At the SAP Sapphire event held in May this year, the company had announced SAP Business AI, a host of SAP cloud offerings like S/4HANA Cloud, SAP Transportation Management, SAP Category Management and SAP Business Network, which were embedded with generative AI technology. One of the AI initiatives was a partnership with Microsoft, which integrated SAP SuccessFactors, a cloud-based human resource management system, with Microsoft 365 Copilot AI.

Lately, the company has been putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to AI. In July, SAP announced strategic investments in leading AI startups like Anthropic, Cohere and Aleph Alpha. Additionally, Sapphire Ventures, the tech-focused VC fund backed by SAP, also announced that it will invest $1 billion in enterprise AI startups.

During the company’s second-quarter earnings call in July, CEO Christian Klein had remarked upon SAP’s relationship with AI, “Based on external forecasts and our own calculations, we see a potential doubling of our addressable market to $1 trillion by 2028, with AI being a key contributor.”