GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Samsung's third-quarter profit recovery slows as it struggles in AI chips

Samsung has been the world's biggest memory chipmaker for three decades but it increasingly faces competition in both conventional and advanced chips

Published - October 08, 2024 09:44 am IST

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Samsung Electronics was short of analysts’ estimates as the tech giant struggled to capitalise on strong demand for chips used in AI servers.

FILE PHOTO: Samsung Electronics was short of analysts’ estimates as the tech giant struggled to capitalise on strong demand for chips used in AI servers. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Samsung Electronics estimated on Tuesday its third-quarter operating profit jumped 274%, but that was short of analysts' estimates as the tech giant struggled to capitalise on strong demand for chips used in artificial intelligence servers.

The world's largest memory chip, smartphone and TV maker estimated an operating profit of 9.1 trillion won ($6.78 billion) for the three months ended Sept. 30, versus a 10.3 trillion won LSEG SmartEstimate.

That would compare with 2.43 trillion won in the same period a year earlier and 10.44 trillion won in the preceding quarter.

Samsung has been the world's biggest memory chipmaker for three decades but it increasingly faces competition in both conventional and advanced chips.

Samsung Elec plans global job cuts of up to 30% in some divisions, sources say

High-margin chips used in AI servers are driving a recovery in the chip market after a post-pandemic downturn last year. Still, Samsung has lagged behind SK Hynix in supplying high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips to AI leader Nvidia .

Demand remains lacklustre for commodity chips used in PCs and smartphones upon which Samsung relies more than rivals, analysts said.

Published - October 08, 2024 09:44 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / gadgets (general) / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.