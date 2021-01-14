Samsung's new robot can serve you a drink

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
Samsung is creating a robot Bot Handy, which can pour wine into a glass and serve you the drink.
The robot can also pick up plates after meals and load the dishwasher, set the table, keep groceries and laundry in their place.
It will use advanced Artificial Intelligence to identify and pick up objects of varying sizes, shapes and weights, becoming an extension of you and helping you with work around the house, Samsung said in a release.
It can differentiate between the material composition of various objects and use the appropriate amount of force to grab and move household objects.
The robot is tall, thin, black-and-white in colour with a single arm. There are cameras mounted on top of its body and hand for recognising objects.
Samsung also demonstrated an updated version of Bot Care.
The company believes that the Bot Care can act as a personal assistant.
It can use AI to observe users' behaviour, learn their schedule and habits, and respond accordingly. It can suggest users on taking breaks from work or remind them of the scheduled meetings.
Samsung showed the robot even opening up a screen for its owner to join a scheduled video call.
