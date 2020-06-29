Samsung’s latest gaming monitor Odyssey G9

29 June 2020 15:35 IST

Samsung has launched its next-generation gaming monitor, which was earlier unveiled at the CES 2020.

Odyssey G9 will join the electronics maker’s earlier Odyssey G7 gaming monitor. The product won the CES 2020 Innovation Awards in the computer peripherals and accessories category.

The latest gaming monitor is said to perform at lightning-fast speed,with minimal distractions and maximum responsiveness.

The G9 has 49-inch Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD; 5120×1440 resolution) screen that offers a deep and immersive 1000R curvature. The monitor is set to deliver a powerful combination of features under the hood, including rapid 1ms response time with a 240Hz refresh rate and crystal clear QLED picture quality for gaming in dual QHD.

And, with dynamic and seamless action scene-by-scene enabled by NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility and Adaptive Sync on DP1.4, the Odyssey G9 is said to present a new kind of gameplay experience.

“Samsung’s Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor takes immersive gaming to the next level, giving any gamer the upper hand,” Hyesung Ha, SVP of Visual Display Business at Samsung said in a statement.