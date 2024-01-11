January 11, 2024 11:05 am | Updated 11:05 am IST

Samsung is making waves in the gaming monitor realm with its latest innovation, the Samsung 2D/3D Gaming Monitor, currently in development.

Unveiled at the First Look event ahead of CES in Las Vegas, the monitor showcases a remarkable 3D mode that eliminates the need for glasses.

What sets this monitor apart is its capability to play VR games without a headset, offering compatibility with existing VR games and experiences.

Equipped with dual cameras for eye and head tracking, the 3D mode optimizes effects, while a specialized UI enhances the browsing experience in 3D. Samsung is actively seeking partnerships with notable gaming publishers for 3D gaming content.

While more details are anticipated later in 2024, the potential of this groundbreaking monitor to revolutionize gaming and 3D content consumption has already stirred significant interest in the tech community.

