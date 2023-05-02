ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung workers banned from using ChatGPT after engineers leak source code to chatbot

May 02, 2023 02:37 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST

Samsung warned its staff that source code had been leaked to ChatGPT, and banned employees from using generative AI tools on its devices and networks

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of a Samsung sign | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Samsung issued a warning to some staff members after learning that several engineers leaked internal source code to the AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT, Bloomberg reported.

The electronics manufacturing giant proceeded to ban staff members from accessing generative AI systems such as ChatGPT while using company devices or networks.

Furthermore, Samsung warned employees against uploading sensitive work and/or personal information to such systems. Those who violate these terms could be fired, the company reportedly said.

Samsung admitted that while there was growing interest in generative AI and its applications, the storage of user-submitted data was a potential security risk.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

Italy recently banned OpenAI’s ChatGPT over privacy fears, and concerns that there were not enough protections in place to regulate minors using the AI chatbot. However, the ban was lifted after discussions with OpenAI, when several measures were implemented.

