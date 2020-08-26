Samsung will now help you find your lost phone even when offline

26 August 2020 11:30 IST

Samsung’s latest update for its Find My Mobile app will enable users to locate their Galaxy devices, even when they are not connected to any internet network.

Before this update, a working connection was required for the feature to help users remotely track their Samsung devices, back up data to Samsung Cloud, delete local data, and block access to Samsung Pay in case of loss or theft. There was no option to locate devices using the app once the network connection was lost.

The recent update for the app adds a new ‘Offline finding’ feature to let users find their phone using other’s Galaxy device, even when the phone is not connected to WiFi or cellular network. This is helpful to find lost Galaxy devices that are offline, but nearby. Users can also find Galaxy Watches and earbuds with the help of the phones they were last paired to, Samsung said.

Users need to turn on this feature manually as it is not auto activated. Their phone will display a notification for the new feature as soon as it receives the latest Find My Mobile update. Tapping on the notification will open up the settings page, where users have to activate the feature by tapping on the toggle in the top right corner.

They can also encrypt their offline location from the same settings page. Once the feature is turned on, they will be able to find their phone even when it is offline.

Users can download the updated version of the Find My Mobile app from the Samsung Galaxy Store or from APKMirror.

Although according to XDA developers the feature is now available in US and South Korea, Samsung have not confirmed the places where this feature would be available.