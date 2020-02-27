Technology

Samsung vows to improve Galaxy S20 Ultra cam

File photo of Samsung Galaxy S20 phones are displayed at the Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

The company has already released a pre-launch software update that cites camera improvements. However, this is available only in South Korea, which some say addresses the auto focus issue.

Responding to isses of several reviewers have discovered on the camera system of the newly launched Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone, Samsung is readying an update to improve the camera.

“The Galaxy S20 features a groundbreaking, advanced camera system,” The Verge quoted Samsung as saying on Wednesday. “We are constantly working to optimise performance to deliver the best experience for consumers. As part of this ongoing effort, we are working on a future update to improve the camera experience.”

It is pertinent to note that Reviews from publications including Input and PCMag have highlighted that the autofocus system is unreliable.

Initial reviews of the Galaxy S20 Ultra have panned it for its poor autofocus performance, aggressive skin smoothening and image processing.

The autofocus issue, in particular, has been a major cause of concern among reviewers as well.

Also, the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s camera system is one of its main selling points, including a huge 108MP sensor and a periscope telephoto lens.

