Samsung unveils new 5G mobile, TV, projector, wearable and home appliances

04 September 2020 14:19 IST

For the first time ever, Samsung introduces a 13MP world-facing camera in its new Galaxy Book Flex 5G laptop, allowing to capture pictures around us with much details and record videos on the go.

Samsung Electronics announced a new range of products, including smartphones, wearables, TV, audio and home appliances at its virtual event ‘Life Unstoppable’.

The South Korean company introduced The Premiere, a new Ultra Short Throw laser projector that will provide a big-picture type cinematic experience in the comfort of one’s home.

The projector will be available in 130- and 120- inch models – LSP9T and LSP7T respectively, and supports a laser powered 4K picture resolution.

Advertising

Advertising

It will come with powerful built-in woofers and acoustic beam surround sound. The projector is easy to install and can be placed just in front of a wall.

Samsung said that The Premiere LSP9T has a peak brightness of up to 2,800 ANSI lumens.

The smart projector also comes equipped with Samsung’s Smart TV platform, allowing video streaming apps from major streaming platforms. It includes mobile connectivity features such as tap view and mirroring.

It will be available in Germany, the UK, France, Switzerland, Austria, Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Spain, and Nordics, later this year.

Samsung showcased The Terrace, its first screen built for outdoor viewing. The Terrace will be available in 55, 65, and 75-inch models. It features QLED 4K picture quality with screen brightness of 2,000 nits and anti-reflection technology to eliminate glare. It will be rolled out first in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK and Switzerland.

It also introduced The Terrace Soundbar. Both the products have an IP55 rating protecting them from outdoor conditions like rain, humidity, dust and insects. The Terrace Soundbar features Adaptive Sound, which help to match the sound with the content that the user is watching.

Smartphone, Tab and Wearables

The company also introduced Galaxy Tab A7, the newest addition to Samsung’s tablet range. It features a 10.4-inch sleek screen in a symmetrical bezel and premium metal finish. It also comes with the all-new Samsung Kids app that features a variety of educational and entertainment content.

“With consumers working, living and entertaining in one space, the need for a compact entertainment device has never been more important,” Samsung said.

The company introduced Galaxy Fit2, a new wearable device that has a 3D glass display with over 70 different face options. It comes with a slim lightweight design and advanced fitness tracking features.

The device can automatically detect and track up to five different types of activity providing fitness insights like calories burned, heart rate, distance and more. It will also monitor sleep patterns, provide daily analysis and calculate a unique Sleep Score.

It can run for up to 15 days, extendable to 21 days depending on settings and conditions, on a single charge.

Samsung will make available the new Galaxy A42 5G phone later this year. It will come with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a new quad camera layout. 5G will enable super-fast download and streaming.

It also launched Wireless Charger Trio, a new wireless charging solution that can charge multiple compatible devices simultaneously.

Samsung also introduced Galaxy Book Flex 5G, a 5G-powered addition to its premium laptop line. The device features a 13.3 inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display with touch screen panel. It is powered by the new 11th Gen Intel Core processor with Intel Iris X graphics along with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity and has a 69.7Wh battery. It comes with 16GB of internal memory with a storage capacity of up to 512GB.

For the first time ever, Samsung introduces a 13MP world-facing camera to its laptop line, allowing to capture pictures around us with much details and record videos on the go. After capturing the pictures, it will enable users to quickly annotate images with the built-in S Pen, offering to add depth in the notes. By using Voice Note with S Pen, users can also record audio while taking notes.

The device also features a 720p front-facing camera, allowing video calls with friends and family and capturing pictures.

Home appliances

The company launched the RB7300T Classic Refrigerator that allows up to 385 litres of storage and three different height options. The Digital Inverter Compressor automatically adjusts its speed depending on what is in the refridgerator, using up to 50% less power.

Samsung also introduced a new WW9800T Washing Machine and DV8000T Tumble Dryer. The washing machine comes with an AI control panel that automatically learns users’ preferred settings and cycles. Samsung’s EcoBubble technology enhances the efficiency of detergent by mixing it with air and water to turn it into soft bubbles. The company claims that the new line-up cuts wash times by up to 50% and energy usage by up to 20%.

The AI washing machine when paired with Samsung’s new AI Tumble Dryer, provides an end-to-end laundry experience. They communicate through an Auto Cycle Link to set the right drying course for the load just washed. The dryer also has A+++ energy rated Heat Pump technology which Samsung claims to be its most efficient till now.