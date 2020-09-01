Samsung unveils India’s first wind-free air conditioner

01 September 2020 17:53 IST

Samsung on Monday launched India’s first wind-free air conditioners (AC) with PM 1.0 filtration capability that sterilises virus and bacteria using an electrostatic charger.

The feature can provide relief at a time when consumer focus has shifted to health and hygiene with growing concern over pollution and allergen levels inside buildings. Samsung’s new line-up of indoor units are aimed at providing clean and pure air to homes, hospitals, malls, hotels and other establishments.

The South-Korean firm’s focus is not only to provide its customers with efficient cooling but also protect them from indoor pollutants for a healthier lifestyle.

“Our latest range of wind-free ACs aim to address these concerns with India’s first PM 1.0 Filter that not only filters dust particles up to 0.3 micron but also sterilizes virus and bacteria using an electrostatic charger,” Mr. Vipin Agrawal, Director, System Air Conditioning Business at Samsung India said in a statement.

The company claims that its Wi-fi enabled wind-free ACs deliver cooler indoor climate and are energy efficient. The models come with advanced sensors and a display that give users precise information about cooling and air quality conditions.

The ACs are equipped with a 4-step display, a PM 1.0 sensor and three different types of filters- the Pre-Filter tackles large dust particles, the deodorisation filter eliminates unpleasant odours and the PM 1.0 filter has an electrostatic charger to capture and sterilize ultra-fine dust up to 0.3 microns.

The new range of ACs is available in three panel variants – 1-way Cassette for unilateral air flow, 4-way Cassette for a synchronised air flow in four directions and 360 Cassette for omni-directional airflow. The air conditioners can be operated by users remotely as well.

Samsung’s new generation ACs come at prices starting at ₹90,000 + GST, and will be available across offline retail and online channels.