Samsung to unveil fifth gen foldable phones in July

June 07, 2023 02:13 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST

Samsung on Wednesday announced that the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event will happen in Seoul towards the end of July 2023. This will be the first Galaxy Unpacked event on Samsung’s home turf in which the fifth generation of foldable phones, Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5, are going to be unveiled.

“Seoul was selected because of its role in influencing global trends with its dynamic culture and innovation, while it also reflects Samsung’s strong confidence in the foldable category,” Samsung said.

The Unpacked event will take place at COEX in Samseong-dong, Gangnam.

“Hosting Unpacked in Seoul holds great significance both as it is a city that has become an emerging epicenter of innovation and culture as well as the foldable category,” said TM Roh, President and Head of MX Business at Samsung Electronics.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

According to Counterpoint, the Korean market had a 13.6% foldable phone adoption in 2022.

Samsung introduced the first foldable phone in 2019 and since then progressed to own the largest fleet of foldable phones including the Flip. There are late entrants to this category as well like Oppo and Tecno, and a newer one in the form of Google, trying to compete with Samsung.

“The foldable category embodies Samsung’s philosophy of delivering breakthrough innovation that pushes boundaries to reshape the future of mobile experiences,” added Roh.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is expected to ship with the similar form factor of a 7.6-inch unfolded screen and a 6.2-inch cover screen. Continuing on past records, the South Korean firm might use the Snapdragon 8th gen processor in the phones.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 might see a change in cover screen size with more customisation added to it, confirmed sources within the brand to The Hindu.