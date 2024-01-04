ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung ‘Unpacked’ event scheduled for January 17

January 04, 2024 10:53 am | Updated 10:54 am IST

Samsung is set to unveil its Galaxy S24 series at an in-person event on January 17.

The Hindu Bureau

Samsung ‘Unpacked’ event scheduled for January 17. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Samsung is set to unveil its Galaxy S24 series and showcase new AI-powered features at an in-person event on January 17 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, at 10 a.m. PT or 11:30 pm IST.

The event will be live-streamed on Samsung’s social channels and YouTube, with invitations confirming the date sent to press members. While not explicitly mentioning the Galaxy S24, Samsung promises “the most intelligent mobile experience yet.”

ALSO READ
What happened at top smartphone brands in 2023?

The spotlight this year is on artificial intelligence, with the introduction of Samsung’s generative AI model, Gauss, competing with Google’s ChatGPT.

The Galaxy S24 series is expected to leverage Qualcomm’s AI technology, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The early launch, departing from the usual February schedule, suggests Samsung’s strategic move to boost smartphone sales, especially in markets like India where high-end smartphone upgrades are gaining traction amid the industry’s focus on generative artificial intelligence innovations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US