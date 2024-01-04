GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Samsung ‘Unpacked’ event scheduled for January 17

Samsung is set to unveil its Galaxy S24 series at an in-person event on January 17.

January 04, 2024 10:53 am | Updated 10:54 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Samsung ‘Unpacked’ event scheduled for January 17.

Samsung ‘Unpacked’ event scheduled for January 17. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Samsung is set to unveil its Galaxy S24 series and showcase new AI-powered features at an in-person event on January 17 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, at 10 a.m. PT or 11:30 pm IST.

The event will be live-streamed on Samsung’s social channels and YouTube, with invitations confirming the date sent to press members. While not explicitly mentioning the Galaxy S24, Samsung promises “the most intelligent mobile experience yet.”

The spotlight this year is on artificial intelligence, with the introduction of Samsung’s generative AI model, Gauss, competing with Google’s ChatGPT.

The Galaxy S24 series is expected to leverage Qualcomm’s AI technology, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

The early launch, departing from the usual February schedule, suggests Samsung’s strategic move to boost smartphone sales, especially in markets like India where high-end smartphone upgrades are gaining traction amid the industry’s focus on generative artificial intelligence innovations.

