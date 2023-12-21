GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Samsung to set up chip packaging research facility in Japan

South Korea's Samsung Electronics will invest around 40 billion yen ($280 million) over five years in a facility for research into advanced chip packaging it will set up in Japan, according to an announcement by the city of Yokohama.

December 21, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST

Reuters
The logo of Samsung is seen on a building during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

The logo of Samsung is seen on a building during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo | Photo Credit: YVES HERMAN

South Korea's Samsung Electronics will invest around 40 billion yen ($280 million) over five years in a facility for research into advanced chip packaging it will set up in Japan, according to an announcement by the city of Yokohama.

Reuters reported in March that Samsung was looking at establishing a packaging facility in Kanagawa prefecture, where it already has a research and development centre, to deepen ties with Japanese makers of chipmaking equipment and materials.

ALSO READ
Intel unveils next-gen AI chipsets

Japan's industry ministry said it would provide Samsung subsidies worth up to 20 billion yen as it looks to support the revitalisation of domestic chip manufacturing.

Samsung's investment comes at a time of easing tensions between South Korea and Japan as the United States encourages allies to work together to counter China's growing technological prowess.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The chipmaker began bolstering its advanced chip packaging department last year. Companies are racing to develop advanced packaging techniques, which involve combining components in a single package to improve overall chip performance.

The Japanese facility will allow Samsung to strengthen its leadership in chips and partner with packaging-related companies based in Yokohama, the head of Samsung's chip business Kyung Kye-hyun said in the city's announcement.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.