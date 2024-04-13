ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung to release Galaxy AI features for last-gen flagship phones

April 13, 2024 10:34 am | Updated 10:34 am IST

A slightly trimmed-down version of Galaxy AI is set to be released for Samsung’s flagship devices from 2022.

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo | Photo Credit: KIM HONG-JI

Samsung is expected to release its Galaxy AI functionality via the One UI 6.1 update for its older flagship devices, according to a report published by The Verge on Saturday citing 9to5Google and Android Central.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vivo X100 Pro Review | Presents itself as a compelling option

A slightly trimmed-down version of Galaxy AI, excluding the Instant Slow-Mo feature, is set to be released for Samsung’s flagship devices from 2022, including the S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra, Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Tab S8, and Tab S8 Ultra.

Users can expect to get features inlcuding Live Translate, Circle to Search, Magic Rewrite and Photo Assist among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

For users with flagship Samsung phones from 2021, the upcoming update will bring two Galaxy AI features, Circle to Search and Magic Rewrite, to models such as the S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra, Flip 3, and Fold 3.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Circle to Search is a user-friendly feature that simplifies searching for content on the device, while Magic Rewrite enhances text editing capabilities, making it easier to modify and correct text.

Samsung recently announced the availability of Galaxy AI1 features for devices such as the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 series.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US