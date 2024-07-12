GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Samsung to launch XR headset with Google this year

Early reports from a local South Korean outlet had suggested that the launch had been pushed so they could build a device on par with the Apple Vision Pro that came out last year

Published - July 12, 2024 12:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Samsung has confirmed that they will be releasing a XR headset later this year in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm.

FILE PHOTO: Samsung has confirmed that they will be releasing a XR headset later this year in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm. | Photo Credit: AP

Samsung has confirmed that they will be releasing a XR headset later this year. Towards the end of the event, Rick Osterloh, SVP of Platforms and Devices at Google shared that their efforts in collaboration with Samsung and Qualcomm to build a new headset were underway. 

“Looking forward, we’re collaborating to bring next-generation experiences across Galaxy products from smartphones and wearables to even future technologies like the upcoming XR platform we’ve been working closely to develop in partnership with Samsung and Qualcomm,” Osterloh said.

Soon after Osterloh left, TM Roh, President of Samsung’s Mobile Division reaffirmed that a “new XR platform is coming later this year.”

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Samsung Galaxy Ring vs. Oura smart ring | Features and specs

Early reports from a local South Korean outlet had suggested that the launch had been pushed so they could build a device on par with the Apple Vision Pro that came out last year. Samsung had reportedly commissioned for higher-res screens to match the display specs of the spatial headset.

The device is also rumoured to feature a microOLED display, eight tracking cameras, a ToF (Time-of-flight) sensor, voice commands, eye tracking and hand tracking. 

Given, Qualcomm’s partnership with Samsung, it is possible that the new XR2+ Gen 2 Platform will be packed in the device. Additionally, since it is optimised for GenAI tasks, there might be inclusion of AI features as well. 

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / science and technology / gadgets (general) / internet / emerging technologies / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.