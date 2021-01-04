Samsung to launch its budget phone in India

Galaxy M02s microsite will go live today, Samsung said.

Samsung has planned to launch the ‘Max Up’ Galaxy M02s this month in India.

Galaxy M02s is Samsung’s latest smartphone in the popular Galaxy M Series, at an affordable price.

This will be the first Galaxy smartphone in India with 4GB RAM, priced below Rs 10,000, the company said in a release.

The device will feature a 6.5-inch screen with HD+ Infinity V Display and will be powered by a 5000mAh battery.

The new model will run on the Snapdragon processor.

