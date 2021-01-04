Technology

Samsung to launch its budget phone in India

M02s is the first Galaxy smartphone in India with 4GB RAM, below Rs 10,000   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Samsung has planned to launch the ‘Max Up’ Galaxy M02s this month in India.

Galaxy M02s is Samsung’s latest smartphone in the popular Galaxy M Series, at an affordable price.

This will be the first Galaxy smartphone in India with 4GB RAM, priced below Rs 10,000, the company said in a release.

The device will feature a 6.5-inch screen with HD+ Infinity V Display and will be powered by a 5000mAh battery.

The new model will run on the Snapdragon processor.

Galaxy M02s microsite will go live today, Samsung said.

