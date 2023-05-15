ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung, Tesla heads meet to discuss cooperation in high-tech

May 15, 2023 10:08 am | Updated 10:08 am IST - SEOUL

Samsung Executive Chairman Jay Y. Lee met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk to discuss ways to cooperate in future high-tech industries

Reuters

File photo of the Tesla logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Jay Y. Lee met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk last Wednesday to discuss ways to cooperate in future high-tech industries, Samsung said on Sunday.

The two companies are currently seeking ways to cooperate in the development of IT-related technologies, such as semiconductors for autonomous vehicles, Samsung added.

Elon Musk creates AI company X, possible OpenAI rival

The meeting was held during Lee's trip to the United States and was the first between the heads of the South Korean chip giant and the U.S. electric-vehicle maker, the company said.

