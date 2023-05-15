HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Samsung, Tesla heads meet to discuss cooperation in high-tech

Samsung Executive Chairman Jay Y. Lee met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk to discuss ways to cooperate in future high-tech industries

May 15, 2023 10:08 am | Updated 10:08 am IST - SEOUL

Reuters
File photo of the Tesla logo

File photo of the Tesla logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Jay Y. Lee met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk last Wednesday to discuss ways to cooperate in future high-tech industries, Samsung said on Sunday.

The two companies are currently seeking ways to cooperate in the development of IT-related technologies, such as semiconductors for autonomous vehicles, Samsung added.

ALSO READ
Elon Musk creates AI company X, possible OpenAI rival

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The meeting was held during Lee's trip to the United States and was the first between the heads of the South Korean chip giant and the U.S. electric-vehicle maker, the company said.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / automobile engineering / automobile

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.