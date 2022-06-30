Samsung starts chip production with 3-nanometre technology

Compared to the 5nm process, the first-generation 3nm process can reduce power consumption by up to 45%, improve performance by 23% and reduce area by 16%

The leaders of Samsung Foundry Business and Semiconductor R&D Center are holding up three fingers as a symbol of 3nm celebrating the company’s first ever production of 3nm process with GAA architecture. | Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Electronics said on Thursday that it has started chip production using its 3-nanometre (nm) technology, implemented for the first time ever globally.

Compared to the 5nm process, the first-generation 3nm process can reduce power consumption by up to 45%, improve performance by 23% and reduce area by 16%, the semiconductor maker noted in a statement.

Samsung explained that its proprietary technology utilises nanosheets with wider channels, which allow higher performance and greater energy efficiency compared to Gate-All-Around (GAA) technologies using nanowires with narrower channels.

“We will continue active innovation in competitive technology development and build processes that help expedite achieving maturity of technology,” Siyoung Choi, President and Head of Foundry Business at Samsung, said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the top player in the semiconductor foundry market, said production of its 2nm chips is scheduled to begin in 2025.

Utilising the 3nm technology, Samsung hopes to capture a larger slice of the global semiconductor foundry market, which is currently led by TSMC with a market share of about 54% in the first quarter of this year. Samsung was placed in the second position with about 15% market share in the same quarter, as per market research firm Counterpoint.

The South Korean firm claims that the second-generation 3nm process could reduce power consumption by up to 50%, improve performance by 30% and reduce area by 35%.

According to Samsung, it will be able to adjust the channel width of the nanosheet in order to optimise power usage and performance to meet various customer needs.

It is starting the first application of the nanosheet transistor with semiconductor chips for high-performance, low-power computing application and plans to expand to mobile processors later.