Samsung, Stanford develop OLED display with 10,000 PPI resolution

Researchers at Stanford University have collaborated with Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT) to develop ultra high-resolution organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display with up to 10,000 pixels per inch (PPI) resolution.

The new OLED display architecture was developed using existing designs for electrodes of solar panels, and could be used in televisions, smartphones, and virtual or augmented reality devices, according to a Stanford release.

“Our designs worked really well for solar cells and now we have a chance to impact next generation displays,” Mark Brongersma, a Stanford professor and an author of the research paper said.

The displays will be able to produce high-quality images with true-to-life detail because of the high pixel density, and could give a better user experience when used in headset displays designed for virtual or augmented reality.

Each pixel in an OLED display is composed of smaller sub-pixels that produce red, green or blue colour. When the resolution is sufficiently high, the pixels are perceived as one colour by the human eye, it explained.

The displays could serve as alternatives for red-green-blue (RGB) OLED displays – used in smaller devices like smartphones, as well as white OLED displays – used in larger devices like televisions.

The new OLED displays would also be brighter and have better colour accuracy than existing versions, and they’d be much easier and cost-effective to produce as well. Further, integrating this work into a full-size display is being pursued by Samsung, according to Stanford.