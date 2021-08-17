Samsung signs MoU with NSDC to train 50,000 youth

17 August 2021 15:25 IST

The programme plans to provide 200 hours of blended classroom and online training, followed by five months of on-the-job training at the company’s retail stores, along with a monthly stipend, the firm said.

Samsung has introduced a skilling programme that aims to train 50,000 youth and make them job-ready for the electronics retail sector in the next few years.

The South Korea-based firm has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), to execute the programme through its nationwide skills training centres, it said in a statement.

“With this new programme, we aim to close the skills and employability gap among youth in the country, helping them find jobs in the fast-growing electronics retail sector,” Ken Kang, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia, said, adding the programme is aligned to the Government of India’s Skill India initiative.

The ‘Samsung DOST’ (Digital & Offline Skills Training) programme plans to provide 200 hours of blended classroom and online training, followed by five months of on-the-job training (OJT) at the company’s retail stores, along with a monthly stipend, the tech giant said.

The participants’ training will be as per the National Skill Qualification Framework and will include skillsets such as customer engagement, managing sales counter, handling customer queries, product demonstration and selling skills, and several other soft skills.

Moreover, they will be made familiar with the functioning of electronics retail stores through live demonstrations, role-play techniques and hands-on training during the OJT.

The company said the programme participants will be youth who have completed school education and will be mobilised through NSDC’s approved training partners at 120 centres across India.

And the assessments and certification will be done by the Telecom Sector Skill Council after the participants complete their OJT.