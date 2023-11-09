Samsung shares details of Galaxy AI, a new feature capable of translating phone calls in real time

November 09, 2023 01:33 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST

Samsung shared the details of Galaxy AI, a feature that will make use of both on-device AI developed at Samsung and cloud-based AI.

The feature will “transform your everyday mobile experience with the peace of mind you count on from Galaxy security and privacy”, the company shared in a blog post

Samsung’s Galaxy AI will also be capable of translating phone calls in real time and will be built into the company’s native phone app. The translations happening on device will allow users to translate “audio and text translations” as they speak, the company said.

Set to be launched “early next year”, the AI-enabled features are likely to be included with Samsung’s Galaxy S24 lineup of smartphones.

The announcement from Samsung marks the smartphone maker’s efforts to compete with other manufacturers like Google and Apple. Google has a suite of AI-powered tools to help users edit and improve images. Meanwhile Apple is reportedly working on its AI-powered features for its iPhones.

Earlier this year reports emerged that the iPhone maker has built its own framework, known as “Ajax”, to create large language models (LLMs) and is also testing a chatbot that some engineers call “Apple GPT”.

