Samsung releases updated AI model Gauss 2

Samsung has unveiled the second generation of its proprietary AI model, Gauss, with better performance, efficiency and applications, at the Samsung Developer Conference Korea 2024 (SDC24 Korea) held yesterday. The range of models are meant to increase worker productivity and assist with several tasks including writing mails, translation and summarising text.

ADVERTISEMENT

Available in three different variants: Compact, Balanced and Supreme, the models are equipped to handle different set of tasks. The compact model is for on-device performance, the Balanced model is for consistent performance across different tasks and the Supreme model is for top-notch performance along with cheaper costs.

The Gauss 2 also supports between 9 to 14 languages as well as various programming languages, depending on the model. There’s also an in-house coding assistant called ‘code.i.’

“With three distinct models, Samsung Gauss2 is already boosting our internal productivity, and we plan to integrate it into products to deliver higher levels of convenience and personalization,” Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun, President, CTO of the Device eXperience (DX) Division and Head of Samsung Research said.

In the third-quarter results reported recently, Samsung showed limited earnings growth as it lagged behind competitors like TSMC and SK Hynix at cashing in on the AI boom.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.