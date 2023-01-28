Samsung opens its largest offline store in north India

January 28, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST

Samsung on Saturday opened its largest offline store of north India in Connaught Place, New Delhi. The new store will hold devices namely smartphones, wearables, appliances, accessories as well as service centre.

As per Canalys recent report, Samsung took the number one spot in Q4 2022 for the first time since Q3 2017, shipping 6.7 million units for a market share of 21%.

“We are excited to open a new Samsung experience store at Connaught Place in Delhi, an iconic location teeming with energy, diverse culture and rich heritage. This is the largest Samsung experience store in north India offering the widest portfolio of Samsung devices. With this new store, our goal is to provide every consumer, especially Gen Z and millennials, the best of Samsung products and experiences such as Connected Living, Gaming and Lifestyle Screens,” said Sumit Walia, Senior Director, Samsung India.

