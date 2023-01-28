ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung opens its largest offline store in north India

January 28, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST

Samsung took the number one spot in Q4 2022 for the first time since Q3 2017

The Hindu Bureau

The Samsung store at Connaught Place, New Delhi | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Samsung on Saturday opened its largest offline store of north India in Connaught Place, New Delhi. The new store will hold devices namely smartphones, wearables, appliances, accessories as well as service centre.

As per Canalys recent report, Samsung took the number one spot in Q4 2022 for the first time since Q3 2017, shipping 6.7 million units for a market share of 21%.

Customers inside the Samsung store in New Delhi | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

“We are excited to open a new Samsung experience store at Connaught Place in Delhi, an iconic location teeming with energy, diverse culture and rich heritage. This is the largest Samsung experience store in north India offering the widest portfolio of Samsung devices. With this new store, our goal is to provide every consumer, especially Gen Z and millennials, the best of Samsung products and experiences such as Connected Living, Gaming and Lifestyle Screens,” said Sumit Walia, Senior Director, Samsung India.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US