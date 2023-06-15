Samsung opens its first premium experience store in Telangana

June 15, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST

Samsung on Wednesday opened its largest and first premium experience store in Telangana to expand its offline presence. This is the third such premium experience store across India by the South Korean brand, apart from having one in Bengaluru and New Delhi.

Currently the number one smartphone brand by market share, Samsung aims to open 15 premium experience stores in India by the end of 2023.

Samsung’s premium experience store is located in Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad. It will showcase Samsung’s entire product ecosystem including smartphones, laptops, audio, gaming and lifestyle televisions.

According to Samsung, it has 56 brand stores in Telangana. The contribution of premium products at Samsung’s exclusive stores in Telangana is 50%, and 65% in the city of Hyderabad. This year, it aims to take the contribution to 60% and 70%, respectively.

“In 2022, we saw strong growth of 30% across our brand stores in Telangana. We expect to grow in excess of 30% in the state on the back of the launch of this new premium experience store, and the upcoming festival season,” Samsung said.

The store also has a bespoke DIY customisation zone where consumers can personalise their smartphones and tab covers with accessories, including ones with local flavour.

The newly launched store offers experiences to young gaming enthusiasts with a dedicated gaming zone that showcases a premium range of smart monitors.

With Store+, consumers will be able to browse Samsung products with over 1,200 options across its portfolio, whether available online or in store, using a digital kiosk. They can also order online from the store and have the products delivered home.

They can further access Samsung’s digital lending platform Samsung Finance+ and Samsung’s device care plan Samsung Care+ for Galaxy smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches at the store.