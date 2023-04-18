ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung brings new 5G smartphone with 6,000mAh battery

April 18, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST

Samsung launched a new 5G smartphone, Galaxy M14, featuring a 50MP main lens and a large 6,000mAh battery size

The Hindu Bureau

Samsung brings new 5G smartphone with 6,000mAh battery | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Samsung on Monday launched a new 5G smartphone, Galaxy M14, featuring 50MP main lens and a large 6,000mAh battery size.

The South Korean electronics company has used a 6.6 inch FHD+ display having 90Hz refresh rate in the Galaxy M14 5G. The display is protected with Gorilla Glass 5.

The Galaxy M14 5G sports a 50MP main camera supported by a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. The 5G phone has a 13MP selfie lens.

Samsung has incorporated a huge 6,000mAh battery in the Galaxy M14 5G coupled with 25W charging.

Under the hood, Galaxy M14 runs on a 5nm Exynos 1330 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It comes with One UI 5.1 Core based on Android 13.

Samsung will provide up to 2 generations of OS upgrades and up to 4 years of security updates for Galaxy M14 5G.

Galaxy M14 5G price starts at ₹13,490 for 4GB+128GB and ₹14,990 for the 6GB+128GB variant. It will sell on Amazon, Samsung and retail outlets starting April 21. The Galaxy M14 5G comes in Icy Silver, Berry Blue and Smoky Teal colours.

