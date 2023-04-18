Samsung brings new 5G smartphone with 6,000mAh battery

April 18, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST

Samsung on Monday launched a new 5G smartphone, Galaxy M14, featuring a 50MP main lens and a large 6,000mAh battery size.

The South Korean electronics company has used a 6.6-inch FHD+ display having a 90Hz refresh rate in the Galaxy M14 5G. The display is protected with Gorilla Glass 5.

The Galaxy M14 5G sports a 50MP main camera supported by a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. The 5G phone has a 13MP selfie lens.

Samsung has incorporated a huge 6,000mAh battery in the Galaxy M14 5G, coupled with 25W charging.

Under the hood, Galaxy M14 runs on a 5nm Exynos 1330 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It comes with One UI 5.1 Core based on Android 13.

Samsung will provide up to two generations of OS upgrades and up to four years of security updates for Galaxy M14 5G.

Galaxy M14 5G price starts at ₹13,490 for 4GB+128GB and ₹14,990 for the 6GB+128GB variant. It will sell on Amazon, Samsung and retail outlets starting April 21. The Galaxy M14 5G comes in Icy Silver, Berry Blue and Smoky Teal colours.