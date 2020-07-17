Samsung lays out 6G vision, sees deeper AI integration in a hyper-connected world

17 July 2020 15:33 IST

Samsung expects hyper-connectivity to be delivered using 6G mobile technology, which will have a peak data transfer rate of 1,000 Gbps.

Samsung unveiled on Tuesday its vision of 6G that it claims can be commercialized as early as 2028, and taken for mass adoption by 2030.

The South Korean technology company laid out its view on sixth generation wireless network in a white paper titled “The Next Hyper-Connected Experience for All.”

In the paper, Samsung expects hyper-connectivity to be delivered using 6G mobile technology, which will have a peak data transfer rate of 1,000 Gbps (gigabits per second) and air latency of less than 100ms, about 50 times faster and a one-tenth the latency of 5G.

The tech giant envisions 6G to provide a truly immersive extended reality (XR) and high-fidelity mobile hologram that will enhance user experience. Its vision is woven around artificial intelligence (AI) coalescing humans and machines in the hyper-connected world.

“While 5G commercialisation is still in its initial stage, it’s never too early to start preparing for 6G because it typically takes around 10 years from the start of research to commercialization of a new generation of communications technology,” Sunghyun Choi, Head of the Advanced Communications Research Centre at Samsung Research, said in a statement.

5G technology has been largely focused on increasing performance efficiency. With 6G, the improvement will be defined based on three parameters – performance, architecture and security.

To satisfy these requirements, the white paper introduces the use of technologies like the terahertz (THz) frequency band, newer antenna technologies to enhance coverage of high frequency band signals, spectrum sharing to increase frequency utilization efficiency and AI in wireless communications.

These new technologies used to power 6G may find a limitation in the existing computing power. To overcome the challenge, Samsung plans to offload its computing aspects to more powerful devices or servers.

To fulfil its vision of 6G, Samsung has outlined several changes from upgrading existing technology to developing new solutions, all while keeping AI at its core.

“With end-to-end AI, it becomes possible to identify or predict anomalies in network operation and suggest corrective actions,” paper said.