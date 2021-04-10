Samsung launches world's first smart monitors with in-built OTT apps

The monitor is embedded with Wi-Fi, allowing users to view, edit and save documents on the cloud directly from the monitor.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Samsung launched the world's first ‘Do-It-All’ smart monitor that lets users stream Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV and other OTT apps, as well as work connecting their PCs and smartphones. The smart monitor allows users to remotely access files from their PC or laptop located elsewhere.

Also Read | India tablet market rebounds on rising demand

“Consumers no longer have to choose between different screens for varied uses as smart monitor brings it all together and offers the flexibility to smoothly transition from working and learning to entertaining oneself,” said Puneet Sethi, VP, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business at Samsung India.

The monitor is embedded with Wi-Fi, allowing users to view, edit and save documents on the cloud directly from the monitor. Users can connect their keyboard and mouse via Bluetooth. The display can also be controlled by voice using Samsung’s Bixby, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Samsung claims that ‘Flicker’ technology in the monitor can remove irritating screen flicker, lowering eye fatigue.The eye saver mode minimises blue light. The device can automatically adjust brightness and colour according to ambient brightness. It also has a built-in two channel speaker.

It will be available in two models. The M7 with 32-inch screen size will support Ultra-High Definition (UHD) resolution.

The M5 will have Full HD (FHD) resolution in 32-inch and 27-inch screen sizes.

The monitors will be available in India from April 9, starting at Rs 28,000.