Samsung launches smartphone for ₹5,499

Samsung has launched its most affordable smartphone in India aimed at buyers looking to purchase entry-level smartphones.
The Samsung Galaxy M01 core features a 5.3” HD+ display and is 8.6 mm slim. It has an 8MP rear camera, a 5 MP selfie camera; and the phone comes in three colours, red, blue and black.
The entry-level smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek 6739 processor and has a 3000 mAh battery that can last up to 11 hours on a single charge. It runs on the latest Android Go platform having custom apps that uses less storage.
“Galaxy M01 core reiterates Samsung’s commitment to make technology accessible, affordable and available to consumers across Bharat,” Aditya Babbar, director of mobile business, Samsung India, said in a statement.
The product will be available from July 29 across Samsung’s retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals. It will come in two variants, one with a RAM of 1 GB and memory of 16 GB priced at ₹5499 and the other having a RAM of 2 GB and 32 GB memory, priced at ₹6499.
This is Samsung’s third launch under ₹10,000 price segment in India this year. The World’s second largest smartphone maker targets to sell the new product in every part of India through its distribution network, which is said to be one of the largest in the country.
