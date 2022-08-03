Samsung launches self-repair programme for Galaxy users in the US

Samsung has launched a self-repair programme for Galaxy users in the US | Photo Credit: Reuters

August 03, 2022 19:07 IST

Samsung has launched a self-repair programme for Galaxy device owners in the US allowing them to make their own repairs to the smartphones and tabs

“Galaxy device owners can make their own repairs to the Galaxy S20 and S21 family of products, as well as the Galaxy Tab S7+, starting August 2nd,” Samsung said in a release yesterday.

Galaxy device owners can now replace the phone screen, back glass, and charging ports. Consumers can purchase display assemblies that consist of the phone screen, metal frame, bezel and battery to replace the display.

However, customers with swollen batteries should not attempt self-repair and can visit any Samsung Authorized Location to repair or dispose off a device with a damaged or swollen battery, or a swollen battery part, Samsung said in the release.

The global electronics company has partnered with iFixit, an online repair community, to deliver their Self-Repair programme.

Samsung consumers who wish to make their own repairs can now purchase genuine device parts and convenient, easy-to-use repair tools, available through iFixit, Samsung 837 and Samsung retail and service locations, at the same pricing offered to the Samsung affiliated repair providers, according to the release.

Consumers can also return their discarded parts for recycling, as the new display kits will come with a return label to ship discarded parts back to Samsung, at no cost to the consumer.

The Galaxy device owners will have full access to online guides, providing both visual and written step-by-step instructions, at no cost.

Consumers can also connect with iFixit’s community forum to ask any questions to help them understand specific actions needed to complete a self-repair on their Galaxy devices.

The company plans to further expand self-repair to include more devices and repair options in the future.

Samsung’s new initiative comes at a time when the US passed the world’s first ‘right to repair’ law for digital electronics in June, this year.

The new law will mandate the electronics manufacturers to make parts, tools, information and software available to the customers and independent repair shops besides the company affiliated ones.

Through this new initiative, Samsung has joined Google and Apple to launch a self-repair programme for users.