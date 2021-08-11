Samsung launches new wearables processor for its Galaxy watches

With the new processor, “future wearables will be able to run applications with visually appealing user interfaces and more responsive user experiences,” Harry Cho, VP, System LSI Marketing at Samsung said in statement.

Samsung has launched the industry’s first 5-nanometre processor to power wearables like smartwatches. The Exynos W920 processor will be first used in its upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 that the company has built in a partnership with Google.

The telecom giant’s new processor builds on two Arm Cortex-A55 cores for high-performance and power-efficient processing. It has an Arm Mali™-G68 GPU that provides ten times better graphics performance than its predecessor.

The Exynos W920 comes with a 3D graphical user interface (GUI) on a device’s qHD (960×540) display.

The W920 activates a low-power display processor under Always-on-display to reduce display power consumption as compared to its previous model.

Besides, Exynos W920 is embedded with a 4G LTE Cat.4 modem and a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) L1 for tracking speed, distance and elevation during outdoor activities.

The processor’s compact size will enable smartwatches to house larger batteries or have sleeker designs, the South Korean smartphone maker noted.