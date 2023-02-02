Samsung launches Galaxy S23 series with 200MP camera

February 02, 2023 10:20 am | Updated 10:44 am IST

Samsung on Wednesday unveiled the Galaxy S23 smartphone series, consisting of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23. These smartphones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 12MP front lens, common across the series.

The South Korean electronics major also expanded its PC line-up by introducing the Galaxy Book3 Ultra, the Book3 Pro 360, and the Book3 Pro laptops. These machines run on the Intel processor and are supported by the NVIDIA graphics card.

Galaxy S23 Ultra

The high-end variant of the Galaxy S23 series features a 6.8-inch QHD+ dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S23 Ultra also ships with the S-Pen for productivity.

In optics, the Galaxy S23 Ultra uses a 200MP main lens, along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto sensor (3x optical zoom), and an additional 10MP telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom. The front camera is a 12MP shooter.

The phone runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 1TB storage. Samsung has used One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 in the S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with four storage option variants, starting at 8GB/256GB.

Samsung has incorporated a 5,000mAh battery in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The phone is IP68 rated as well.

Galaxy S23+

The Galaxy S23+ has a 6.6-inch FHD+ dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S23+ features a 50MP main lens supported by a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom. The selfie lens is 12MP.

The Galaxy S23+ uses the same chipset, UI, and OS. It will be sold in two variants: 8GB/256GB and 8GB/512GB.

The Galaxy S23+ sports a 4,700mAh battery, and a power adapter will be sold additionally like the S23 Ultra. The phone is compatible with a 45W charger, same as the S23 Ultra.

Galaxy S23

The Galaxy S23 features a 6.1-inch FHD+ dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera configuration remains the same as the S23+. The processor, UI, and OS are the same as the Galaxy S23+.

Samsung has used a 3,900mAh battery in the Galaxy S23 which is compatible with a 25W charger that will be sold separately.

Both the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ are IP68 rated as well.

Pricing (U.S.)

Samsung has priced the Galaxy S23 at $799, the Galaxy S23+ at $999, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra at $1,199. India’s pricing will be revealed on Thursday.