ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung launches Galaxy F14 5G under budget segment

March 24, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST

Samsung launched the Galaxy F14 5G smartphone featuring a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate

The Hindu Bureau

Samsung launched the  Galaxy F14 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display having 90Hz refresh rate in India. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Samsung on Friday launched a new 5G smartphone, Galaxy F14, in the budget segment in India. The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G comes with 2 OS upgrades and up to 4 years of security updates.

The Galaxy F14 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display having 90Hz refresh rate. The front of the phone is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

Samsung has used a massive 6,000mAh battery in the Galaxy F14 5G supported by a 25W charger.

ALSO READ
Samsung Galaxy S23 Review: A thing of beauty with power, but reasonable?

The South Korean electronics major has put its own Exynos 1330 SoC in the Galaxy F14 5G. The smartphone comes in two RAM variants; 4GB and 6GB with 128GB storage on board. The phone does support expandable storage and virtual RAM expansion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Galaxy F14 runs on One UI 5 based on Android 13.

The 5G phone sports triple rear lenses. The main lens is of 50MP coupled with a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s a 13MP selfie lens in the Galaxy F14 5G.

ALSO READ
Samsung extends One UI 5.1 support to new Galaxy devices

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G will sell for ₹12,990 for the 4GB/128GB and ₹14,490 for the 6GB+128GB variant on Flipkart, company’s portal and select offline stores, starting March 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US