Samsung launches Galaxy F14 5G under budget segment

March 24, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST

Samsung on Friday launched a new 5G smartphone, Galaxy F14, in the budget segment in India. The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G comes with 2 OS upgrades and up to 4 years of security updates.

The Galaxy F14 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display having 90Hz refresh rate. The front of the phone is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

Samsung has used a massive 6,000mAh battery in the Galaxy F14 5G supported by a 25W charger.

The South Korean electronics major has put its own Exynos 1330 SoC in the Galaxy F14 5G. The smartphone comes in two RAM variants; 4GB and 6GB with 128GB storage on board. The phone does support expandable storage and virtual RAM expansion.

The Galaxy F14 runs on One UI 5 based on Android 13.

The 5G phone sports triple rear lenses. The main lens is of 50MP coupled with a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s a 13MP selfie lens in the Galaxy F14 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G will sell for ₹12,990 for the 4GB/128GB and ₹14,490 for the 6GB+128GB variant on Flipkart, company’s portal and select offline stores, starting March 30.