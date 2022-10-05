Samsung launches budget segment phone with Exynos SoC

Galaxy A04s uses a 5,000mAh battery along with a 15W charger inside the box

The Hindu Bureau
October 05, 2022 11:29 IST

Samsung launches budget segment phone with Exynos SoC | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Samsung on Monday launched the Galaxy A04s smartphone and thus expanded its A series portfolio. The budget segment phone features Exynos SoC, a 90 Hz refresh rate, and an expandable storage option.

The Samsung Galaxy A04s is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 processor and comes with 64GB inbuilt storage with up to 1TB expandable storage via microSD card. The Galaxy A04s gets up to 4GB RAM. 

The smartphone has virtual RAM support of up to 8GB. The A04s operates on One UI 4.1 based on Android 12. 

The Galaxy A04s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also comes with Dolby Atmos support. 

The Galaxy A04s sports a triple rear camera. It has a 50MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The A04s features a 5MP front lens. 

The Galaxy A04s uses a 5,000mAh battery along with a 15W charger inside the box. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. 

The Galaxy A04s price starts at ₹13,499 for the 4GB/64GB variant, and comes in Black, Copper and Green colours, available across retail stores, online portals and on Samsung’s website. 

