Samsung introduces its next-generation 5G-integrated mobile processor

Samsung introduced on Tuesday Exynos 2100, its first premium 5G-integrated mobile processor, built on the most advanced 5-nanometer (nm) extreme ultra-violet (EUV) process node.

The processor offers powerful processing, fast 5G connectivity, and intelligent AI-acceleration, that meets the quality standards and requirements for the next generation smartphones, said Kyeongjun Kim, VP and head of Mobile R&D Office at Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

The advanced 5nm EUV process technology allows up to 20% lower power consumption or 10% higher performance than the 7nm predecessor. The chip also offers improved cache memory utilization and graphic performance.

The Exynos 2100 also optimises power usages of CPU, GPU, and other processes, allowing longer use time even with intense on-screen activities. Increased energy efficiency of its products can help Samsung minimise the carbon footprint of its future mobile devices.

Exynos 2100 can perform up to 26-trillion-operations-per-second (TOPS) with more than twice the power efficiency than the previous generation. On-device AI processing and support for advanced neural networks will enable more interactive and smart features and enhanced computer vision performance in imaging.

It will support camera resolutions of up to 200-megapixels (Mp). It can connect up to six individual sensors and is able to process four concurrently for richer multi-camera experiences. The multi-camera helps to improve zoom performance and image quality for ultra-wide shots.

AI offers a content-aware feature that will quickly identify scenes, faces, objects and capture the images in detail.

“The evolution of technologies such as 5G, advanced graphics and machine learning have been critical in enabling new mobile experiences,” said Paul Williamson, Vice President and General Manager, Client Line of Business at Arm.

Arm and Samsung have collaborated to incorporate Arm’s next-generation compute and graphics platform in Samsung Exynos 2100.