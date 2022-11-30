Samsung to hire 1,000 engineers across India

November 30, 2022 01:37 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

Samsung is planning to hire around 1,000 engineers for its R&D institutes across India, which include its R&D institutes in Bangalore, Noida, Delhi, and Samsung Semiconductor India Research in Bengaluru.

“Samsung will recruit engineers from multiple streams such as Computer Science and allied branches (AI/ML/Computer Vision/VLSI etc.), Information Technology, Electronics, Instrumentation, Embedded Systems and Communication Networks,” it said.

In addition, it will also be hiring from streams such as Mathematics & Computing and Software Engineering.

Samsung R&D centres will hire around 200 engineers from top IITs such as IIT Madras, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bombay, Roorkee, Kharagpur, Kanpur, Guwahati and BHU.

According to the company, new engineers will join in 2023 and will work on new-age technologies such as AI, ML, Deep learning, Image Processing, IoT, Connectivity, Cloud, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Predictive Analysis, Communication Networks, System on a Chip (SoC), and Storage Solutions.

Samsung has also offered over 400 pre-placement offers (PPOs) to students at the IITs and other top institutions.

“Strengthening their focus on innovation and cutting-edge technology, Samsung’s R&D centres aim to hire new talent from India’s top engineering institutes who will work on breakthrough innovations, technologies, products and designs, including India-centric innovations, that enrich people’s lives. This will further our vision of Powering Digital India,” said Sameer Wadhawan, Head, Human Resources, Samsung India.