Samsung to hire 1,000 engineers across India

November 30, 2022 01:37 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

Samsung R&D centres will hire around 200 engineers from top IITs such as IIT Madras, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bombay, Roorkee, Kharagpur, Kanpur, Guwahati and BHU

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of people going to work at a Samsung office in Asia | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Samsung is planning to hire around 1,000 engineers for its R&D institutes across India, which include its R&D institutes in Bangalore, Noida, Delhi, and Samsung Semiconductor India Research in Bengaluru.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

ADVERTISEMENT

“Samsung will recruit engineers from multiple streams such as Computer Science and allied branches (AI/ML/Computer Vision/VLSI etc.), Information Technology, Electronics, Instrumentation, Embedded Systems and Communication Networks,” it said.

In addition, it will also be hiring from streams such as Mathematics & Computing and Software Engineering.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Samsung R&D centres will hire around 200 engineers from top IITs such as IIT Madras, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bombay, Roorkee, Kharagpur, Kanpur, Guwahati and BHU.

According to the company, new engineers will join in 2023 and will work on new-age technologies such as AI, ML, Deep learning, Image Processing, IoT, Connectivity, Cloud, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Predictive Analysis, Communication Networks, System on a Chip (SoC), and Storage Solutions.

Samsung has also offered over 400 pre-placement offers (PPOs) to students at the IITs and other top institutions.

“Strengthening their focus on innovation and cutting-edge technology, Samsung’s R&D centres aim to hire new talent from India’s top engineering institutes who will work on breakthrough innovations, technologies, products and designs, including India-centric innovations, that enrich people’s lives. This will further our vision of Powering Digital India,” said Sameer Wadhawan, Head, Human Resources, Samsung India.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US