 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6, Z Fold6 will block users from sideloading apps by default

During the initial setup process, users will see a page appear which informs them about the Auto Blocker restrictions and allows users to turn them off

Published - July 25, 2024 11:59 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Samsung has reportedly disabled app sideloading by default on their new Galaxy smartphones. 

FILE PHOTO: Samsung has reportedly disabled app sideloading by default on their new Galaxy smartphones.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Samsung has reportedly disabled app sideloading by default on their new Galaxy smartphones. According to a new report by Android Authority, the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Z Fold6 will have a new feature called the Auto Blocker that will prevent users from sideloading Android APKs.

While Auto Blockers have been a part of the Galaxy smartphones since the Android 14 (One UI 6) update, it was initially meant to protect from malware or USB hijacking. Since then, it has been updated to include blocking of sideloading apps. 

During the initial setup process, users will see a page appear which informs them about the Auto Blocker restrictions and allows users to turn them off. In case it isn’t turned off, Galaxy devices will turn it on by default.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 major announcements: Price, features and availability

Users will see a pop-up message saying, “Unknown app blocked. To keep your phone and data safe, Auto Blocker prevents the installation of unknown apps. You can only install apps from authorized sources such as the Play Store or Galaxy Store,” if they try to sideload an app.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Users can also change the setting if they want via Settings > Security and Privacy > Auto Blocker and then turning it off. 

This feature has been included in other Samsung devices running on the One UI 6.1.1, like the last few generations of Samsung’s foldables and Galaxy S devices.

