Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6, Z Fold6 to have Google Messages as default messaging app

The notice said that Google Messages offered a more “enhanced experience” than Samsung’s own first-party messaging service

Updated - July 23, 2024 10:20 am IST

Published - July 23, 2024 10:19 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Samsung has said that they will be picking Google Messages as the default messaging app in the U.S. for their newly launched models.

FILE PHOTO: Samsung has said that they will be picking Google Messages as the default messaging app in the U.S. for their newly launched models. | Photo Credit: AP

Samsung has said that they will be picking Google Messages instead of their own messaging app in the U.S. for their newly launched Galaxy Z Flip6, Z Fold6 and “newer models.” The company announced the same in a notice shared via the Samsung Members app. 

The update stated that Samsung Messages would no longer be preloaded on these new models but was still available to download from the Galaxy Store albeit with some features missing. The company hasn’t clarified what these features might be.

The notice said that Google Messages offered a more “enhanced experience” than Samsung’s own first-party messaging service.

Samsung to launch XR headset with Google this year

As of now, the change appears to be limited to just the U.S. with European and Canadian Galaxy Flip 6 and Fold 6 devices still coming with the pre-installed Samsung Messages.

Samsung also hasn’t clarified whether the change would be rolled out to older models too.

In 2022, the company had made Google Messages the default messaging app on the Galaxy S22 keeping Samsung Messages as the alternative for users. 

Google’s partnership with Samsung has become of significance as hardware devices have embraced AI apps. 

