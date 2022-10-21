Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro: A prolific Android smartwatch | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In the Samsung Galaxy Watch5, the South Korean company ended the rotating dial previously seen in the Watch4. The smartphone maker has made some upgrades to the new Watch5 Pro. It has a stronger build, and longer battery life. In this review, we will walk you through the features in the new Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro and see whether it has what it takes to be the best Android smartwatch.

In the Box

The box contains the 45mm watch, documentation, and the charging cradle.

Design

In terms of design, both the Watch5 and Watch5 Pro look very appealing and elegant. The new Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro comes with a titanium body which takes the resilience level of the watch to the next level.

Unlike Watch5, the new Watch5 Pro is available in only one size which is 45mm. The watch is available in two colour variants that are Black Titanium and Gray Titanium. The watch sits on the wrist very well and the lightweight body makes it easy to wear the watch throughout the day with comfort. Compared to its predecessor, the new Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro looks a bit bigger. Unlike the Watch5, the new Watch5 Pro has an uplifted chassis encircling the display, thus adding more protection. The back side of the watch consists of a bioactive sensor. To protect the display, the company has used a sapphire crystal layer. The company has also used a soft and wide silicone strap and has added a magnetic clasp. The new strap distributes the weight of the dial quite nicely and it is very easy to fasten and unfasten. Also, the new Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro comes with the military-grade durability standard of MIL-STD-810H.

The two buttons for navigation are located on the right-hand side. The top one serves as a power button and also returns the user to the home screen. The two buttons are also used as electrodes to monitor body composition and the ECG. The new Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro is IP68 certified and can withstand water pressure up to 50mm.

Display

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro comes with a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display. There is no difference in the screen resolution when compared to Watch5, as it has the same screen resolution of 450 x 450 pixels. It has 321 PPI density, making the screen visible under bright daylight. The screen space offered allows you to read messages quite comfortably and you can also easily type on the screen using the keypad that appears on the display. With the new Watch5 Pro, you get the Always-On-Display feature which was missing in the Watch5.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro: A prolific Android smartwatch | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

OS and Processor

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro comes with the same OS and processor which we found on the Samsung Galaxy Watch5. It comes with a similar Android Wear OS 3.5, One UI Watch 4.5, and has an Exynos W920 (5nm) chipset with Dual-core 1.18Ghz Cortex- A55 processor. It has the same 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of ROM configuration found in the Watch5.

Smart Features

Using the new Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro, you can make calls and respond to incoming calls with smart gestures. On the new Watch5 Pro, the links included in texts may be clicked, and you can react to replies to messages from a variety of apps. When tested, the call's quality was excellent because the speakers emitted sounds pretty loudly and the person on the other end could hear us clearly as well. The watch also has other functions, such as the ability to set an alarm, monitor the weather, play music when paired with Bluetooth headphones, and more. The watch allows you to control the media apps like Spotify, YouTube, and Netflix playing on the TV or your PC.

Health Features

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro comes with an advanced BioActive sensor to monitor health and it can measure the ECG and the blood pressure level of your body along with the blood oxygen level. Samsung has made the ECG and blood pressure level function available to users with a Samsung phone just like the Apple smartwatches.

The data recorded by the watch may not be very accurate and it is advisable to consult an expert before pursuing treatment based on the data displayed on the watch - especially in the case of ECG and the blood pressure level. The other features remain the same as we saw on the Watch5, such as measuring the body composition, body fat, BMI, body water level, BMR, skeletal muscle, and sleep activity. All the exercise modes mentioned in the review of the Watch5 are available in the Watch5 Pro as well. Sleep tracking is very accurate and you can also track blood oxygen levels while asleep. The watch can even record your snoring while sleeping.

Battery

Samsung has boosted the battery life of the Watch5 Pro as it comes with 590mAh battery power, which is quite an upgrade compared to the 361mAh battery power found in the Watch4. The powerful battery backup allows you to wear the watch for three continuous days.

The charging speed is average, just like we noticed on the Watch5. It requires around one and a half or even two hours to get fully charged.

Conclusion

Taking into account all the features and upgrades the new Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro comes with, we can say that it does live up to the “Pro” standard. Undoubtedly, it is one of the best Android smartwatches out there in the market and can be termed a true rival to the latest Apple Watch 8.