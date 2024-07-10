Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event takes place this time on July 10 in Paris, France.

In an invitation released some weeks back, the South Korean electronics giant promised key AI updates related to its Galaxy ecosystem. Users are also hoping for updates regarding the company’s not-yet-launched smart ring, as well as information about potential earbuds, smartwatches, and revamped foldable smartphones.

During their own developer events in recent months, Google and Apple unveiled impressive AI updates and improved offerings for their customers. Naturally, many buyers and device owners want to see how their favourite brands are approaching the generative AI boom and integrating this technology into their products.

Samsung’s event will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel at 6.30 PM IST, with The Hindu’s technology team covering the developments here as well.