GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked | Live coverage, AI updates, new device announcements, and more

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event this time is likely to focus on the company’s generative AI announcements, as well as a possible Galaxy device update

Updated - July 10, 2024 02:09 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 01:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event takes place this time on July 10 in Paris, France. 

In an invitation released some weeks back, the South Korean electronics giant promised key AI updates related to its Galaxy ecosystem. Users are also hoping for updates regarding the company’s not-yet-launched smart ring, as well as information about potential earbuds, smartwatches, and revamped foldable smartphones.

During their own developer events in recent months, Google and Apple unveiled impressive AI updates and improved offerings for their customers. Naturally, many buyers and device owners want to see how their favourite brands are approaching the generative AI boom and integrating this technology into their products.

Samsung’s event will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel at 6.30 PM IST, with The Hindu’s technology team covering the developments here as well.

    Related Topics

    technology (general) / Artificial Intelligence / internet / gadgets (general)

    Top News Today

    0 / 0
    Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
    • Access 10 free stories every month
    • Save stories to read later
    • Access to comment on every story
    • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
    • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
    Sign in

    Comments

    Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

    We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.