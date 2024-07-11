During Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10 in Paris, the South Korean electronics giant announced the upcoming launch of its Galaxy Ring: a smart ring that can be worn 24/7 to collect and analyse a combination of metrics about your body and health.

However, the Galaxy Ring is far from the first smart ring on the market. Oura’s ring has been available internationally for longer, and both smart rings share many features.

Which one would be the right choice for a potential user? How do the two smart rings compare in terms of cost and the features on offer?

Let’s take a look.

Samsung’s Galaxy Ring

Weight

The Galaxy Ring weighs between 2.3 grams and 3 grams.

Material

Lightweight Titanium was used for the Galaxy Ring, while it has 10ATM water resistance. The ring’s body is slightly sunken for a concave look.

Battery life

The Galaxy Ring should last for up to seven days on a single charge, according to Samsung.

Metrics measured

Through Samsung Health, Galaxy Ring wearers can analyse their sleep, track their cycles, monitor their heart rate, see how energised they are to take on their day, and get fitness alerts or health advice. Sleep tracking appears to be a major area of focus for the Galaxy Ring.

Cost of the device

The Samsung Galaxy Ring costs $399.

Cost of the subscription

Samsung says there is currently no subscription cost for the Galaxy Ring, as it works with the Samsung health app on supported devices.

Available colours

The Galaxy Rings come in black, silver, and gold.

“With Galaxy Ring, you can enjoy around-the-clock support that is customized to your needs and becomes more powerful over time thanks to the advanced technology of Galaxy AI. All data and insights are integrated into Samsung Health for seamless access within one cohesive platform without a subscription,” said Samsung.

Oura Ring

Weight

The Oura ring weighs between 4 and 6 grams.

Material

Lightweight Titanium has been used for the ring’s body, and it is water resistant up to 100 metres.

Battery life

The Oura ring has up to seven days of battery life, per the official website.

Metrics measured

The Oura ring measures a wearer’s sleep score, sleep stages, blood oxygen, and provides bedtime guidance. For fitness, it looks at their activity score, workout heart rate, and detects their activity. The ring can also tell whether they are ready to face the day, falling ill, or suffering from stress. It monitors heart rates constantly, offers insights for users tracking their periods, and is partnered with a family planning app, while integration with the user’s favoured period apps is also possible.

Cost of the device

The Oura ring starts at $299 but can go up in price based on the chosen specifications.

Cost of the subscription

Oura’s website notes that users can become members for $5.99 per month, or $69.99 per year.

Available colours

According to the website, Oura rings come in the gold, silver, black, and rose gold shades. Two slightly different ring shapes are offered, for a sleek and smooth look or an angled, traditional one.

“Oura Ring is the first wearable designed to paint a truly holistic picture of your health. Born in Finland, our superior craftsmanship and human-centered philosophy give way to a wellness product loved by millions,” said the company’s website.

