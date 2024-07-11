ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung Galaxy Ring vs. Oura smart ring | Features and specs

Updated - July 11, 2024 02:28 pm IST

Published - July 11, 2024 01:53 pm IST

Samsung’s newly launched Galaxy Ring will soon be available on the market, but how does it compare to the previously launched Oura smart ring?

The Hindu Bureau

Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Ring [File] | Photo Credit: AP

During Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10 in Paris, the South Korean electronics giant announced the upcoming launch of its Galaxy Ring: a smart ring that can be worn 24/7 to collect and analyse a combination of metrics about your body and health.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Galaxy Ring is far from the first smart ring on the market. Oura’s ring has been available internationally for longer, and both smart rings share many features.

Which one would be the right choice for a potential user? How do the two smart rings compare in terms of cost and the features on offer?

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s take a look.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Samsung launches Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra. All details

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Samsung’s Galaxy Ring

Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Ring was formally launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10 | Photo Credit: AP

Weight

ADVERTISEMENT

The Galaxy Ring weighs between 2.3 grams and 3 grams.

Material

Lightweight Titanium was used for the Galaxy Ring, while it has 10ATM water resistance. The ring’s body is slightly sunken for a concave look.

ADVERTISEMENT

Battery life

The Galaxy Ring should last for up to seven days on a single charge, according to Samsung.

Metrics measured

ADVERTISEMENT

Through Samsung Health, Galaxy Ring wearers can analyse their sleep, track their cycles, monitor their heart rate, see how energised they are to take on their day, and get fitness alerts or health advice. Sleep tracking appears to be a major area of focus for the Galaxy Ring.

Cost of the device

The Samsung Galaxy Ring costs $399.

Cost of the subscription

Samsung says there is currently no subscription cost for the Galaxy Ring, as it works with the Samsung health app on supported devices.

Available colours

The Galaxy Rings come in black, silver, and gold.

“With Galaxy Ring, you can enjoy around-the-clock support that is customized to your needs and becomes more powerful over time thanks to the advanced technology of Galaxy AI. All data and insights are integrated into Samsung Health for seamless access within one cohesive platform without a subscription,” said Samsung.

Oura Ring

A close-up image showing two ring designs available through Oura | Photo Credit: Ouraring.com

Weight

The Oura ring weighs between 4 and 6 grams.

Material

Lightweight Titanium has been used for the ring’s body, and it is water resistant up to 100 metres.

Battery life

The Oura ring has up to seven days of battery life, per the official website.

Metrics measured

The Oura ring measures a wearer’s sleep score, sleep stages, blood oxygen, and provides bedtime guidance. For fitness, it looks at their activity score, workout heart rate, and detects their activity. The ring can also tell whether they are ready to face the day, falling ill, or suffering from stress. It monitors heart rates constantly, offers insights for users tracking their periods, and is partnered with a family planning app, while integration with the user’s favoured period apps is also possible.

Cost of the device

The Oura ring starts at $299 but can go up in price based on the chosen specifications.

Cost of the subscription

Oura’s website notes that users can become members for $5.99 per month, or $69.99 per year.

Available colours

According to the website, Oura rings come in the gold, silver, black, and rose gold shades. Two slightly different ring shapes are offered, for a sleek and smooth look or an angled, traditional one.

“Oura Ring is the first wearable designed to paint a truly holistic picture of your health. Born in Finland, our superior craftsmanship and human-centered philosophy give way to a wellness product loved by millions,” said the company’s website.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US