Samsung Galaxy Ring to retail in India at ₹38,999

Samsung’s Galaxy Ring that is powered by generative AI is open for orders in India, at a price of ₹39,999, which is a little higher than the U.S. price of $399.

Samsung Galaxy Ring buyers can avail several benefits when they order the smart device within the eligible time period. Customers who buy the Ring and pay in full between October 16 and 18 can get a 25w travel adapter worth ₹1,399.

Buyers will get the Ring, the charging cradle, and a data cable in the box when they buy the product.

Samsung’s Galaxy Ring is powered by Galaxy AI in order to track the wearer’s sleep quality and disturbances, their heart health, workouts, and menstrual cycles.

The Galaxy Ring is available in the titanium black, titanium silver, and titanium gold colours, while sizes range from 5 to 13. Users in India can buy the Ring with a free sizing kit to make sure they order the ring size that is right for them.

“The Galaxy Ring is exceptionally durable, thanks to its concave design and Titanium Grade 5 finish that resists everyday scratches and wear. The device is also 10 ATM water resistant, allowing it to withstand pressures equivalent to a depth of 100 meters. This means the Galaxy Ring can continue to monitor users’ health while they wash their hands, take a shower or engage in strenuous activities without worrying about damaging the device,” said Samsung in a blog post about the device.

While no-cost EMI starts from ₹1,624.87 per month, standard EMI starts from ₹1,608.23 per month.