Samsung Galaxy Ring open for pre-reservation in India

Samsung announced that its Galaxy Ring, a smart ring that is powered by AI and can track the wearer’s health metrics and sleep quality, is open for pre-reservation in India.

The Galaxy Ring comes with a titanium finish, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, apart from being able to withstand depths of up to 100 metres.

India-based buyers can pre-reserve the Galaxy Ring for ₹1,999 on Samsung.com, select retail stores, Amazon.in and Flipkart.com. Customers who do so during this time will also get a free Wireless Charger Duo that is worth ₹4,999 upon purchase.

The Galaxy Ring can analyse a user’s sleep, their sleep score, and their snoring, as well as movements during sleep, and sleep latency. Other metrics include the wearer’s heart rate, respiratory rate, and their menstrual cycle.

The size 5 version of the Galaxy smart ring weighs 2.3 grams and has a width of 7 mm, offering up to seven days of battery life. The sizes range from five to 13.

“Powered by Samsung’s innovative “Health AI,” Galaxy Ring will deliver personalized health experiences that track users’ energy levels, sleep stages, activity, heart rate, and stress levels. It allows users to set and forget, simplifying health tracking while providing personalized coaching and insights,” said Samsung in a press note.

Samsung said it will give India-based customers the option to get a sizing kit before they buy their Galaxy Ring.

The Galaxy Ring is priced at $399.99 in the U.S.

