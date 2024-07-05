Samsung Galaxy M35 to be launched on July 17

Samsung has set the launch date of its Galaxy M35 in India as July 17, while revealing a host of specifications including its processor details, display panel type, camera configuration, and battery capacity. The device will be powered by the South Korean electronics manufacturer’s in-house Exynos 1380 chipset, which was also used in last year’s Galaxy A54.

The phone will feature a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness level of 1000 nits. The display will employ the “Infinity-O” design, that basically describes the display punch-hole setup for the front-facing camera.

Also, this model will be the first in the Galaxy M-series to be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. Samsung also said it has integrated the fingerprint sensor with the power button instead of an in-display fingerprint.

On the back, there’s a triple camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro sensor alongside a 13MP selfie shooter. The phone also comes with Nightography especially for photos taken in low light and the Astrolapse feature which allows users to capture time-lapse videos of the night sky.

The Samsung Galaxy M35 will be available in 6GB and 8GB RAM with up to 256GB internal storage and expandable memory of up to 1TB using the microSD card slot. It can be connected via Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C 2.0 port for charging. The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 25W charging like the others in its range.

