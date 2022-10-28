Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Review: Works better within the ecosystem | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Upgrades and improvements are the two major factors we noticed this year by Samsung in its latest launches. Samsung has been keen on taking its products to new heights and building an ecosystem of its own. We earlier saw how the launched smartphones came with upgrades. In a similar fashion, the wearables from the company this year came with major upgrades too. In our review today, we are going to unveil another wearable from the company, which is the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro - a successor of the previously launched Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro.

Design

The first impression matters a lot and Samsung has cashed on it by giving a matte finish to the case, which looks very elegant. The case comes in a square shape and is very small and easy to grip due to its texture. The new earbuds are available in three colour variants and the Bora Purple colour looks very pretty and eye-catching. When compared to the Buds Pro, the new Buds2 Pro is comparatively smaller and fits the ears very comfortably, which is one of the upgrades one will find in the new earbuds.

The exterior of the case is very plain with an LED light-up front and a Type-C port at the back for charging. Opening the case introduces you to the two earbuds. In their respective case there are magnetic pins to charge the earbuds. At the top of the earbuds, you will notice a vent that is designed to relieve pressure from ANC. While using the earbuds, we found that it fits the ears very comfortably and feels light, allowing you to wear them for a long time without any stress. The new Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro comes with an IPX7 rating which allows you to wear them without any worry of water damage when it is raining or when you are sweating in the gym.

Connectivity and Controls

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro is easy to pair and one can pair them with their phones without using the wearable app from Samsung. For better control and functions, we will suggest you install the Samsung Wear app. Installing the app allows you to select the various EQ presets. Both the earbuds are touch sensitive where you can single tap to play/pause the tracks, double tap to play the next track, and triple tap to go to previous tracks. The earbuds also allow you to switch between ANC/Ambient sound, ANC on/off, and Ambient sound on/off. One can also long press to summon voice commands and raise the volume up and down. There are other various features as well, like reading notifications aloud, neck stretch reminders which help with posture, find my earbuds, etc.

Samsung is building its own ecosystem, meaning the earbuds come with some exclusive features that are available for Samsung phones only. The availability of 24-bit audio and 360-degree audio is reserved for only Samsung phone holders.

Sound

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro comes with a perfect balance of sound quality. The sound produced is easy on the ears. Samsung’s new earbuds come with dual drivers (10mm driver, 5mm tweeter) and tuning by AKG which you can even see written inside the case. The company has used its new Seamless Codec (SSC) which allows 256 times more sound data to be transmitted, enhancing the detailing of the sound quality. While reviewing, we were able to listen to all the notes very clearly and the separation level between chords was also perfectly managed. The bass produced on the new Buds2 Pro can be termed balanced. The bass level does not hit the ears very hard, which we feel is good because it does not burden the eardrums.

ANC

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro comes with one of the best ANC in its segment. The ANC feature is quite adept at blocking the noises but not completely, as some sudden loud noises in close proximity were able to reach our ears. One can also switch off or turn to the ambient sound mode when walking outside, which allows you to enjoy your music and at the same time keeps you aware of the surroundings. The voice detection feature is something which we liked as it adjusts the music sound when you are speaking.

Call

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro does a fine job of blocking wind noise. The people on the other side of the call were able to hear more clear sounds with less hindrance.

Battery

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro comes with a battery power of five hours with ANC on. The battery-lasting capability is something that the company needs to consider to get an edge over its competitors. The case is capable of wireless charging. The charging speed is moderate, and takes quite some time to get fully charged.

Verdict

Samsung has clearly provided users with an upgraded true wireless earbuds. The new Galaxy Buds2 Pro offers a more compact design and smart ANC feature to be termed as the real Apple AirPods competitor. It currently sells at ₹17,999 on Samsung’s portal.