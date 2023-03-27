Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro Review: A sleek-looking premium work machine

March 27, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST

Samsung has expanded its ecosystem with a new range of laptops. The company recently unveiled Galaxy Book3 series, and we tested the Pro variant: Galaxy Book3 Pro. Samsung has restructured the predecessor series build the current one and we will see whether it will give the Korean brand a competitive edge.

Design

The laptop is light, and the sleekest one in the market. The graphite colour gives it professional look. But it also attracts smudges The Pro series comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports. The left side of the laptop, along with the Thunderbolt 4 ports, sports an HDMI 2.0 port. On the right, there is a USB 3.2 Type-A, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Display

The review unit had a 14-inch screen space, a screen resolution of 2880x1800 pixels, and a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The improvement in the display is clearly visible, and unlike its predecessor, the new Galaxy Book3 Pro comes with an aspect ratio of 16:10. The new aspect ratio offers a tall look that you will get in the whole Book3 series. The colour reproductions and the pixels have evolved, offering a more immersive viewing experience. The light from the screen was easy on the eyes, allowing for a comfortable use during the day.

Intel Iris Xe Graphics provides good graphics for gaming. Though we mentioned in our earlier rivews that Iris Xe Graphics is not particularly designed for heavy gaming.

Speakers

AKG Quad speakers enriches the sound experience. It consists of two Woofer Max 5W and two tweeters of 2W. There is also the support of Dolby Atmos sound that comes into play when you are watching movies and playing games.

Webcam

The new Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro comes with a 1080p camera. Considering the competition, we feel the camera is very generic. However, the camera is good enough to allow HDR video conferencing. There are other features available, like background effects, face effects and auto framing.

Keypad and Touchpad

Samsung has used a backlit keyboard on the Galaxy Book3 Pro. The experience of typing is very good, as unlike other plastic keyboards, the sound produced while typing is minimal, making it very comfortable to use.

The touchpad installed is very huge on the latest Galaxy Book3 Pro. One has to be a little careful while using the touchpad as due to wide space, the hand might run over it and readjust the whole document.

Processor

The new Galaxy Book3 Pro is running on 13th Gen Intel evo Core i7-1360P clocked at 2.20 GHz. There is support for 16GB RAM boosting the efficiency of the processor. We faced no lag while performing any task, be it researching by opening multiple tabs at a single time or switching windows. The editing of photos and videos is also very seamless on the laptop as we used Adobe Photoshop and Premier Pro, and both of the applications ran very smoothly.

Battery

The company has used a 76WHr battery. While reviewing, we were able to use the laptop straight for 10-11 hours very comfortably while researching on the web and writing articles. The battery life reduces to 7-8 hours if indulged in gaming and watching movies for some hours. Overall, we liked the battery capability of the laptop and its long endurance hours.

Features

Just like the Apple ecosystem, Samsung is building its exclusive niche, and the new Galaxy Book3 Pro is a part of it. If you are using a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, then you can sync it with the laptop very easily. There is the availability of Samsung Notes, Phone Link, Quick Share, and other apps. One can also find a few Samsung apps on this laptop, such as Samsung Notes, Samsung Pass, Samsung Studio Plus, Samsung TV Plus, Screen Recorder, Samsung Flow, Second Screen, Samsung Gallery, Samsung Settings, and more.

Verdict

The new Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro has been engineered perfectly to meet the current work demand and, at the same time, add a sleek and classic look. Considering its price, we feel it will be a great option to pick for your daily work-life routine. It has been priced at ₹1,31,990.