Samsung extends One UI 5.1 support to new Galaxy devices

Samsung extended the new version of its OS, One UI 5.1, to selected Galaxy smartphones including the Galaxy S23 series

February 15, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Samsung One UI 5.1 will be rolling out for users across the world.

The Samsung One UI 5.1 will be rolling out for users across the world. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Samsung on Wednesday extended the new version of its OS, One UI 5.1, to selected Galaxy smartphones. Galaxy S23 series, which was launched on February 1, was the first set of devices to run the latest Samsung’s skin.

Going forward, the South Korean electronics major will roll out the new skin One UI 5.1, worldwide including India, for other Galaxy devices starting with the Galaxy S22 series, Z Fold4, Z Flip4, S21 series, and S20 series.

“With One UI 5.1, Galaxy devices will deliver a more visually appealing interface with new features that enable greater creativity and personalisation for a more convenient experience overall,” said Samsung.

With One UI 5.1, Galaxy users now have option to create professional quality photos with Expert RAW features now available directly as part of the Galaxy Camera app.

The One UI 5.1 comes with new features to fine-tune mobile experience. For example, the new dynamic weather widget analyzes current conditions and creates a custom design that reflects the climate. Modes and Routines have expanded to enable custom wallpapers, ringtones, touch sensitivity, and fonts that can personalize specific activities.

 Samsung’s One UI 5.1 will deliver more visually appealing interface and features enabling greater creativity.

 Samsung’s One UI 5.1 will deliver more visually appealing interface and features enabling greater creativity. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Users can enjoy a connected ecosystem across their mobile and PC with expanded Multi control between Galaxy Book and smartphones on One UI 5.1.

Software updates for additional Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 will be available in the coming weeks.

“Over the past several weeks, we have worked closely with our service providers and carrier partners to bring One UI 5.1 to current Galaxy smartphones and tablets around the world within a few short weeks of the Galaxy S23 series announcement,” said Janghyun Yoon, EVP and Senior Executive, Software Office.

